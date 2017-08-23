NAACP wants meeting with NFL commissioner about Kaepernick

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks with the media after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. What started as a protest aga...

By JESSE J. HOLLANDAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NAACP wants a meeting with the NFL commissioner to discuss the fate of Colin Kaepernick (KAP'-ur-nihk).

He's the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who refused to stand for the national anthem - kneeling as a protest against police brutality. He once took his team to the Super Bowl, but he's a free agent now, and no club has signed him.

The NAACP says in a letter to the football commissioner, Roger Goodell, that it's apparently "no sheer coincidence" that Kaepernick hasn't been picked up.

Derrick Johnson - the NAACP's interim president and CEO - says "no player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech."

The NAACP plans to participate in a rally Wednesday at NFL headquarters in New York in support of Kaepernick.

