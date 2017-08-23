Crane support falls on workers in Shepherdsville

The accident was reported at a construction site at Coral Ridge Road and Highway 61 Wednesday morning, according to Zoneton Fire Department Chief Rob Orkies. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A piece of a crane broke off and fell on two workers in Shepherdsville.

The accident was reported at a construction site at Coral Ridge Road and Highway 61 Wednesday morning, according to Zoneton Fire Department Chief Rob Orkies.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Shepherdsville Fire Chief Layne Troutman said as the crane was going up a support broke and fell on two workers below.

Troutman said the workers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.