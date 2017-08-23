August 23, 2017

Kentucky to The World

Speaker Series with Elizabeth Meyhew

Tonight, Reception 5:30pm; Program 6:30pm

The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater

501 W. Main Street

$25

Reserved seating

Tickets available at KentuckyCenter.org

For more info on Kentucky to the World visit KentuckyToTheWorld.org

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

2017 Tough Cookie Awards

Wednesday, August 30, 8am

The Olmsted

3701 Frankfort Avenue

$35

(502) 413-2850

2017toughcookieawards.eventbrite.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.