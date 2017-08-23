August 23, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

August 23, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Kentucky to The World 

Speaker Series with Elizabeth Meyhew
Tonight, Reception 5:30pm; Program 6:30pm
The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater
501 W. Main Street
$25
Reserved seating
Tickets available at KentuckyCenter.org
For more info on Kentucky to the World visit KentuckyToTheWorld.org

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

2017 Tough Cookie Awards
Wednesday, August 30, 8am
The Olmsted
3701 Frankfort Avenue
$35
(502) 413-2850
2017toughcookieawards.eventbrite.com

