West Nile infected mosquitoes found in 6 Louisville ZIP Codes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said the mosquitoes were discovered in surveillance traps in the 40204, 40205, 40206, 40208, 40212 and 40214 ZIP Codes.

"It's common for us to find mosquitoes infected with West Nile in Louisville around this time each year," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Public Health and Wellness, in a news release. "What this means is people should take the appropriate precautions. They should wear insect repellant if going outside at dusk and at dawn, and should remove standing water around the home."

Metro Health and Wellness says most people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. Serious neurologic illness, like encephalitis or meningitis, develop in less than one percent of people infected.

While persons over age 60 are at the greatest risk for severe disease, serious illness can occur in people of any age, according to health officials. Persons also at greater risk are those with cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and organ transplants recipients.

If you have mosquito problems in your neighborhood, call Metro Call by dialing 311 or 574-5000 or via Twitter @LouMetro311.

