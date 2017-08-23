Interns try out future careers at Paducah, KY site

Fifteen college students explored careers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gaseous diffusion plant site near Paducah, Kentucky this summer.

The interns worked within their areas of interest and built relationships with mentors, coworkers, and community members during the 10-week program with the Fluor Paducah Deactivation Project, DOE’s prime cleanup contractor at the site.

Tim Ball, a senior at the University of Kentucky, believes his work in groundwater treatment benefited the environment.

“I am proud of the work I did this summer on the two groundwater treatment systems that control the process of ‘shrinking’ contamination from the groundwater,” Ball said.

Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead with the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office, said the internships serve as great career stepping stones.

“The program is not only a value to the interns, but to the government and current workforce. Their energy, as well as the new and innovative ideas they bring, benefit the whole site,” Woodard said.

The interns also collected donated food and school supplies for DOE’s Feds Feeds Families annual drive and ‘Stuff the Bus’ for United Way, respectively.

“This has been more educational and helpful than I ever imagined,” said Kass Ellington, a junior occupational safety and health major at Murray State University.

