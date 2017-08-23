Graves Co., KY man arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Graves County, Kentucky mad has been arrested for several sexual offenses.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Friday, Aug. 18 a deputy received a complaint of a juvenile being sexually abused by a care giver.

The deputy was assisted by a worker from DCBS while conducting an interview with the juvenile. The juvenile spoke about two separate incidents that had taken place in the past week.

The alleged perpetrator, David Edgin, denied any wrong doing when interviewed according to officials.

The juvenile was taken to the Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center, in Paducah where a forensic interview was conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 22. At the conclusion of the interview, Graves County deputy came back to Graves and arrested Edgin.

He was charged with one count of rape, first degree, one count of sodomy first degree and one count of sexual abuse, first degree. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.