Kentucky Powerball players want piece of second largest Jackpot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Millions of people are hoping tonight will be their lucky night. The Powerball has climbed to its second largest jackpot in history. An estimated $700 million is up for grabs in the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Tom Delacenserie, the Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, said peak sales come around peak drive times: Morning, noon and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. as people are leaving work. Lines at Louisville Powerball retailers and those across the country are long.

"Everybody wants money," said Sunny Patel, a Louisville merchant, who repeated familiar lines he hears from Powerball players. "I'm going to give you some money, so you can get retirement and all that stuff."

"We happen to have a $700 million jackpot in Powerball," Delacenserie announced.

Hyped Powerball players like Elaine Coomer are well aware of that and excited. After all, the Bluegrass state isn't a bad place to play. Since 1992, Kentucky ranks fourth in Powerball, 18 winners claiming the top prize money, nearly $900 million.

Coomer told us, she plans on winning and she knows a lot about the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. But maybe not everything when talking about the payout.

"$700,000," Coomer said before corrected herself. "700 million, who wouldn't be excited?"

Coomer certainly knows what she would do with the cash option of $443 million.

"First I'm going to fix my church, that's my first thing on the agenda."

Did you hear that West Chestnut Street Baptist? Her second purchase is all about her kids.

"I'm like a Triple Crown winner. I got three kids and they all made it through high school and I got two in college," Coomer said, "so, I'm going get this other one through, then I'm really going to be a Triple Crown winner so I'm going to be out at Churchill Downs and I want them to have me a plaque up."

If you plan on being a winner like Coomer buy your ticket before the 9:58 p.m. Eastern deadline, one hour before Wednesday night's drawing.

Since Powerball rules changed in 2012, Kentucky has had 35 millionaires winning $1 million or $2 million by adding the Power Play option. Officials say there is a slight advantage to quick pick over choosing your own numbers.

