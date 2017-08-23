VIDEO: School bus pushes car with family inside

This is the damage to the car from the bus crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bus driver is off the job while officials investigate a video of his school bus pushing a car through a parking lot off Taylorsville Road.

Hari Har Maharana, his wife Nibedita Sohu, and three year daughter Sanvika were leaving the Meadows apartment complex for Sanvika's first day of school when the crash happened.

As he pulled out of his parking spot, Maharana said a JCPS bus driver rammed into them and pushed their car 121 feet. He says he looked both ways and it seemed safe.

"The bus was coming and about hitting us. The same time my husband honking the horn but I don't know if he didn't hear us," Nibedita Sohu said.

JCPS confirms students were on board. Sohu said those 46 students on the bus and other tenants watching were yelling for the driver to stop.

"After five feet an electric pole is there," Sohu explained. "We are very much scared at that time we don't know what to do."

Her husband said he was scared his family could have been killed. While they are safe, they're still shaken up.

Maharana said it appeared the driver was not able to see or hear very well and may have not seen the car at all. And he and other residents of the Meadows apartment complex told us buses speed through their parking lot regularly.

"The maintenance people even yell at them to slow down, but they don't listen," neighbor Adam Lingenflinter said.

The school system issued a statement saying they are investigating:

"We are aware of the video and our initial review shows a blatant disregard for safety. We are legally required to go through a process. And the driver has been removed from his driving responsibilities pending the outcome of an investigation."

The Louisville Metro Police Department took an accident report, but it is not available to the public yet.

