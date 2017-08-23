Waterfront Park officials approve parking charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Waterfront Development Corporation Board has approved a parking charge at Waterfront Park.
Currently, parking is free in a majority of the park's lots. But the Waterfront Development Corporation, which runs the park, voted Wednesday to change that.
The vote moves to charge drivers $3 for three hours of parking. The lot in front of Joe's Crab Shack does charge $3 currently.
Councilman Bill Hollander told WAVE 3 News previously that be believed the cost would change what makes the park special. He tweeted the Wednesday that the vote was wrong and should be reversed.
WAVE 3 News reporter William Joy was at the meeting and said the charge could be changed in the future.
