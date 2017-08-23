IN DNR investigates vandalism at nature preserve trail

The Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve is located off of Tunnel Mill Road. Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to figure out who damaged stone walls and benches.More >>
The Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve is located off of Tunnel Mill Road. Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to figure out who damaged stone walls and benches.More >>
Elizabethtown Police said Charles Ball, 62, admitted to having sexual contact with two men at Bluegrass Assisted Living after breaking into their rooms earlier this month.More >>
Elizabethtown Police said Charles Ball, 62, admitted to having sexual contact with two men at Bluegrass Assisted Living after breaking into their rooms earlier this month.More >>
A bus driver is off the job while officials investigate a video of his school bus pushing a car through a parking lot off Taylorsville Road.More >>
A bus driver is off the job while officials investigate a video of his school bus pushing a car through a parking lot off Taylorsville Road.More >>
In early August, District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan sent a letter to Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road businesses and residents informing them about a parking crackdown in the Highlands.More >>
In early August, District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan sent a letter to Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road businesses and residents informing them about a parking crackdown in the Highlands.More >>
Millions of people are hoping tonight will be their lucky night. The Powerball has climbed to its second largest jackpot in history. An estimated $700 million is up for grabs in the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.More >>
Millions of people are hoping tonight will be their lucky night. The Powerball has climbed to its second largest jackpot in history. An estimated $700 million is up for grabs in the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.More >>