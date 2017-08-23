Police: Man admitted to sexually abusing assisted living residents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man has been charged with sexually abusing elderly men in an assisted living facility.

Elizabethtown Police said Charles Ball, 62, admitted to having sexual contact with two men at Bluegrass Assisted Living after breaking into their rooms earlier this month.

After entering the rooms without permission, Ball proceeded to rub both of their legs, according to an arrest report. Police said Ball then moved his hands up the legs of both residents and touched their genitals without consent.

Ball was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse.

