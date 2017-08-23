Special delivery for students at Frayser Elementary

The boxes were filled with school supplies to last the students through the year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Each student got to sign for their package. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One week into the new school year, Fed Ex helped make a special delivery to JCPS students at Frayser Elementary.

They brought in dozens of boxes, each one addressed to an individual child and packed with a lot of love.

One by one, students were called up to sign for their box Wednesday. They waited excitedly until ripping into their boxes all at once.

Inside, students found brand new school supplies packed by Sanctuary Church.

"Sometimes one single event can change the whole course of your life," Robert Pitman, the pastor of Sanctuary Church, said. "Kids feeling like they're special, heard, acknowledged, and matter. We pray and hope that it's going to sew a seed in their life."

Fed Ex hopes it the delivery will have an impact, as well.

"They may have never received a package, they may have never even seen a delivery truck come in their neighborhood," FedEx Ground Operations Coordinator Shane Mayer said. "Us being able to do this makes them feel like the rock stars that they are."

Wednesday's surprise is just one part of how Frayser teachers and administrators try to set their students up for success.

School officials are excited for this partnership.

"You can never have too many school supplies," Frayser Principal Sarah Carmichael-Miller said. "This is going to be able to help us last all the way through the spring semester."

Fed Ex, Sanctuary Church and Frayser Elementary are already talking about how they can make an even bigger reach next year.

