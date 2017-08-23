Hunger Walk adds running, rowing to annual event

This year's event is on October 1 at Waterfront Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Dare to Care Hunger Walk has been a staple in WAVE Country for years. This year, the event is seeing some new additions.

The event has become The Hunger Walk/Run & Row. Event organizers previewed the event on Wednesday.

The run and row portion will feature teams of paddlers competing in the Voyager Canoe World Championships.

Organizers said hunger is a problem that effects every race, religion and age.

"How can we feel anything but common kinship when one out of six individuals in Kentuckiana struggle with hunger everyday," Stan Siegwald of the Dare to Care Food Bank said. "The cause of hunger is our most sacred challenge and our most universal common cause."

The 40th annual Hunger Walk is October 1 at Waterfront Park. You can register here.

