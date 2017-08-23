Man found stabbed near Circle K in PRP

The victim has been transported to UofL Hospital. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Reports of the stabbing in the 7600 block of Nancy Lane came in around 6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim. Police said he was alert and talking to officials.

The victim told police he was stabbed near the Circle K in the 5300 block of Greenwood Road. This is nearby the location where he was found.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with serious injuries. He has not disclosed who stabbed him or why, according to MetroSafe.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

