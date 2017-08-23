Paducah, KY man arrested in OH, wanted armed robbery

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Bridgeport, Ohio for an alleged armed robbery.

According to officials, the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of Bridgeport Police Department, Martins Ferry Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martrell Moore in the 600 block of Howard Street in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Officials said Moore was wanted for first degree robbery.

After an investigation conducted by the Paducah Police Department, Moore was located in McCraken County, Kentucky. Moore and two other were allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a night club were several shots were fired and people were robbed of their money and cell phones.

Moore was transported to the Belmont County Jail in Flushing, Oh where he will await extradition back to Kentucky.

