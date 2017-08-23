McCracken Co., KY crash leaves one woman injured

Reports of the stabbing in the 7600 block of Nancy Lane came in around 6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A bus driver is off the job while officials investigate a video of his school bus pushing a car through a parking lot off Taylorsville Road.
In early August, District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan sent a letter to Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road businesses and residents informing them about a parking crackdown in the Highlands.
The Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve is located off of Tunnel Mill Road. Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to figure out who damaged stone walls and benches.
One week into the new school year, Fed Ex brought in dozens of boxes, each one addressed to an individual, and packed with a lot of love.
