ESPN host arrested after found allegedly drunk in stranger's bed

JACKSON, WY (CNN) - ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo was arrested early Wednesday morning in Wyoming for criminal entry.

According to the Jackson Police Department, residents discovered Russillo in bed in their home.

Russillo entered through an unlocked door and refused to leave.

He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

ESPN told CNN, "We are looking into it."

