UofL women to face UConn on February 12

Women’s Basketball releases 2017-18 non-conference schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball has released its 2017-18 non-conference schedule, which is highlighted by six opponents that reached postseason play and won at least 20 games a year ago.

The Cardinals return all-ACC performers Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen from a team that went 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season. In addition, they welcome in the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

“Once again, we have a tough non-conference schedule, but that’s what it is all about,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “We want to play the best because it helps us get better throughout the year and prepares us for conference play.”

Louisville opens the season at the KFC Yum! Center in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Nov. 12 against Southeast Missouri. The Cardinals have opportunities to play games at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 14, Nov. 16, and Nov. 19 in the WNIT. This year’s field features several national-caliber opponents, including Michigan, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

In their first road game of the season, the Cardinals face Ohio State in the Countdown to Columbus Tournament, which takes place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, the same site as the 2018 Women’s Final Four. The Buckeyes went 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season.

Louisville hosts Murray State on Nov. 24 before hitting the road to play Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. The Cardinals then head west to take on South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., on Dec. 3. Both the Hoosiers and the Jackrabbits won more than 20 games last season.

The Cardinals return home for four consecutive games as they welcome UT Martin (Dec. 5), Vanderbilt (Dec. 7), Middle Tennessee (Dec. 9), and Tennessee State (Dec. 12) to the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville closes its non-conference schedule with three road contests. It faces in-state rival Kentucky in Lexington on Dec. 17, marking the 53rd all-time meeting against the Wildcats, and then heads out west to play Air Force on Dec. 20.

On Feb. 12, the Cardinals take a break from Atlantic Coast Conference play to travel to Storrs, Conn., to face 11-time national champion Connecticut. Louisville last faced its former conference rival in 2014.