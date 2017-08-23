Union Co. mother gets new home after husband's murder

A Kentucky mom who doesn't want to live in the home where her husband was killed has a fresh start.

Tamara Rapier's husband Caesarrae and another man were shot to death at the Rapier's home on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.

Authorities arrested three men a few days later. Since then, Tamara has been living with a relative.

She said she couldn't live at the crime scene with her 9-year-old son. She applied for special help from Habitat for Humanity and got some good news, but we also learned the project needs more funding before it's completed.

Not a day goes by that Tamara Rapier doesn't think of her husband, Caesarrae.

"I'd give anything to have him back," Tamara said.

Caesarrae Rapier, 33, and George Black, 28, were both gunned down in January, killed in Tamara's West O'Bannon Street home in Morganfield.

After the shooting, Tamara resubmitted for a habitat home and was selected. She said the thought of moving back into their former home was just too much.

"To go back in there and know my husband, along with another person was murdered in there; it wasn't a home anymore, they destroyed it," Tamara explained.

Tamara and her 9-year-old son's new home is going up on East Lyon street in Morganfield.

"I'm happy about being able to start a new life for me and my son," Tamara told 14 News.

However, the project needs roughly $5,000 more to be completed.

Some of the money will go towards subcontractors, plumbing, and flooring. Habitat is turning to GoFundMe, asking the community for financial help.

"When you're married, you're supposed to be one."

It's a new beginning, and a new outlook on life. Although Tamara's heart is hurting, it's healing with those lending a helping hand.

"It just goes to show you there are good people out in this world," Tamara said.

Tamara hopes the house will be finished by the end of the year.

