Henderson Co. students could face random drug tests next month

Students at Henderson County Schools could face random drug testing next month.

The board of education approved the policy that will allow screening after Labor Day.

Three schools are included in this policy. They are Henderson High School, North Middle, and South Middle.

Students who undergo the testing will be any kids involved with extra curricular, including sports, plus those who apply for parking permits. Parents can also opt-in their children.

Each week 16 students will be randomly selected; 10 from the high school and 3 from each middle school.

Several information meetings have been held. School leaders say the initiative supports a healthy body and mind.

Close to 500 high school students will automatically be enrolled.

If a student fails a drug test they will face consequences and their parents will be contacted. Students will also be offered counseling.

