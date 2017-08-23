Dodgers' Hill loses perfect game in 9th on error vs Pirates

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill has lost his bid for a perfect game on a leadoff error in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill still has no-hitter intact. The game at PNC Park was scoreless Wednesday night.

Hill retired the first 24 batters. Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe misplayed a grounder by Jordy Mercer to begin the ninth.

In order to officially get credit for a no-hitter, a pitcher has to throw a complete game without allowing a hit.

