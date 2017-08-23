Attorney cites news report, asks judge to release attempted murder suspect on HIP

The shooting happened inside Friend's Hookah Café on Bardstown Road, around 10:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting another man inside a hookah lounge in the Highlands claims it was an accident.

Jalen Barbee-Tobin, 23, appeared in court Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

The shooting happened inside Friend's Hookah Lounge on Bardstown Road Monday night.

The owner of that lounge told WAVE 3 News it was an accident and no one intended any harm.

But police say Barbee-Tobin was in an argument with the victim over name calling.

The victim was shot in the chest and rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.

Tobin's attorney actually cited WAVE 3 News' interview with the owner of Friend's when making his case to the judge Wednesday.

He told the judge a witness spoke with the news saying the shooting was an accident, and claiming Barbee-Tobin immediately jumped in to help the victim.

This is a very similar explanation that was used when another shooting happened at Friend's in January of 2017. Read about that in the link below.

His attorney asked the judge to release Barbee-Tobin on home incarceration, based on the assumption that this witness would come forward in his defense.

The judge said he does not make rulings based on reports on the 11 o'clock news.

"There's no good reason to have a gun out, anywhere. Especially in a business. In a busy area like Bardstown Road," the judge said. "An accident? I don't know. That is for the justice system to decide. But may justice be done."

However, he did reduce Tobin's bond from $250,000 to $100,000 cash.

The next court date is Sept. 5.

If the victim's condition does not improve, Barbee-Tobin's attempted murder charge could be upgraded.

