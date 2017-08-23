Over 100 freezers donated to Kentucky food banks

The freezers were donated by Farm Credit Mid-America and CoBank. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over 100 freezers have been donated to Kentucky food banks to help store meat.

The announcement was made by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles on Wednesday at the Kentucky State Fair.

Food banks across the state frequently have to refuse large donations of meat because of a lack of proper and safe storage.

The donation of 120 freezers to charities around the state will help alleviate the problem, and make sure food does not go to waste.

Farm Credit Mid-America and CoBank donated the freezers.

