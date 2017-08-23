Hill loses no-hit try on HR in 10th, Pirates top Dodgers 1-0

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) is forced out at second as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer (10) relays the ball on to first to complete the double-play on Curtis Granderson's ground ball in the fifth inning of...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

By WILL GRAVESAP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dodgers lefty Rich Hill lost his perfect game on an error in the ninth inning, then lost his no-hitter on a leadoff home run in the 10th by Josh Harrison that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over Los Angeles 1-0 Wednesday night.

Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings.

The Pirates didn't have a runner until Jordy Mercer led off the ninth with a sharp grounder that third baseman Logan Forsythe misplayed for an error. Hill retired the next three batters.

Hill (9-5) came back out for the 10th and Harrison sent his 99th pitch of the night into the first row of seats in left field, just out of the reach of Los Angeles leftfielder Curtis Granderson. Hill struck out 10 without a walk.

Juan Nicasio (2-5) picked up the win after working the top of the 10th.

