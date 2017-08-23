Pass the Cash: Family drowning in medical bills gets some help

Joy and Sam's friend Lisa knew they could use some help from Pass the Cash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - At Old Vincennes Road and Hwy 150 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana we searched for help to pass the cash.

What we found were Hoosiers ready and willing to pass a little more cash our way.

Until Lisa Sobieski saw us, and began to share the story of her friends Joy and Sam.

"I have a friend who's on social security," she said. "Her husband is on disability."

Lisa explained Sam is disabled because he has suffered several heart attacks.

Times have not always been so tough for the family, but illness hit the couple hard.

"I mean there's times she's trying to figure out what she can put together for dinner," Lisa told us. "Trying to figure out how to pay bills."

With their youngest child now heading to college, the nest is empty but so is their bank account.

Lisa knew they could use some help.

WAVE 3 News was ready with $300, plus an anonymous $100 bill, along with cash passed to me during the week and at the Kentucky State Fair.

And of course we got even more money from the people of Floyds Knobs that day.

In all, $915 for Lisa's friends Joy and Sam.

After a quick call we knew Joy was home, but she didn't have any idea what was about to happen. Even after seeing our WAVE 3 News car.

"Well at least I know it's Dawne Gee!" Joy said.

"Dawne was standing at Highlander Point with her pass the cash sign and you were the first person I thought of," Lisa told Joy.

She still was not sure what was happening.

"I know how hard it's been with Sam not working because of the heart attacks he's had," Joy said. "And with you being on social security and with Samantha going to school."

Joy began to understand.

"I love you," Lisa said.

"I love you!," Joy replied as the two hugged.

Then we got to count the cash.

"It's a huge wad cause Dawne had a really good day at the fair," Lisa said.

Medical bills are the number one reason American families fall into debt. And for Joy, her husband's medical bills are their biggest struggle.

"We've been lucky he hasn't been to the hospital emergency room for at least five months," Joy told us.

With a new day comes new strength, new hope and maybe a few unexpected acts of kindness.

