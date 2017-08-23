KY man wanted on child porn charges arrested in Louisville

Kyle Legg, 38, was arrested Tuesday in Portland on meth charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An accused sexual predator who was on the run has been arrested in Louisville.

Kyle Legg, 38, was arrested Tuesday in Portland on meth charges.

He has a warrant out of Winchester, Kentucky for child porn charges stemming from a 2015 case.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit had been searching for Legg after receiving tips about new criminal activity.

Legg is being held in Metro Corrections.

He will be sent back to Winchester to face charges.

