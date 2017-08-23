Here are tonight's winning Powerball numbers

The winning numbers were drawn at 10:59 p.m. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is the second largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers were drawn at 10:59 p.m. EST. They are:

07 - 26 - 16 - 23 - 06 - 04

Up for grabs is $700 million. The cash payout is a little more than $300 million in most states.

