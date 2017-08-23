West Nile survivor: 'It paralyzed my legs'

Metro Health officials say the West Nile virus is not necessarily contained to these areas. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Gary Jamison got bit by a mosquito on his south Louisville porch in October of 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Nile virus is back. Mosquitoes have tested positive in six Louisville zip codes.

It is common during this time of year.

A woman is currently recovering in Jewish Hospital after being bit in the Portland neighborhood about two weeks ago.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said infected mosquitoes were discovered in surveillance traps in the 40204, 40205, 40206, 40208, 40212 and 40214 zip codes.

But that does not mean they are contained to those areas.

"You're at risk anywhere in the county," Connie Mendel, an Environmental Health Administrator at the Metro Department of Health said. "Those just happen to be the areas where we've been able to find mosquitoes that are positive."

Most people infected show no signs at all, or mild flu like symptoms and fully recover. However, a small percentage don't.

"It can be neuro-invasive," Mendel said. "It can cause a swelling of the brain. It can cause neurological effects. For some people, particularly if they have other serious health conditions, it can be fatal."

Gary Jamison knows the feeling first hand. The virus literally killed him before he was revived in the hospital.

"The first day it paralyzed my legs that night at the hospital," Jamison said. "My heart stopped. A week later my lungs stopped."

Jamison got bit by a mosquito on his south Louisville porch in October of 2015. He was wheelchair bound until about three months ago. He has now dedicated his life to educating others about the virus and one day getting back on his motorcycle.

"It's nothing to laugh about," Jamison said. "It's nothing to put over your shoulder. It does happen."

Prevention is key.

"Wearing insect repellant is really important," Mendel said. "Those that are EPA registered, something with deet oil and eucalyptus, long sleeved shirts.”

The suggestions may seem obvious, but they can save your life.

To report a complaint about mosquito problems in your Louisville neighborhood call 311.

There will be an exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday focusing on Zika education and mosquito control.

