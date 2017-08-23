Public meeting over controversial synagogue sale

Members of the congregation plan to sue their president over the sale of this synagogue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A public meeting Wednesday night addressed a controversial development project near Bowman Field.

A Houston developer plans to buy a synagogue on Dutchmans Lane next to the Jewish Community Center and turn it into an apartment complex.

But members of the congregation and some neighbors are not happy.

Several concerns were discussed at the meeting, including an increase in traffic.

"One of the other issues is the height," said John Gilbert, President of the Bomasada Group out of Houston. "Especially with some of the neighbors that their back yards back up to the property."

The developer has a contract on the five-acre property but is awaiting zoning approval from the city.

The meeting was part of that zoning process.

Members of the congregation plan to sue their president over the sale.

The lawsuit will be heard in Jewish court.

