Confederate statue cleanup cost revealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville expects to pay more than $8,000 to remove paint from the vandalized statue of a Confederate leader near Cherokee Park.

Someone threw orange paint on the statue of John Castleman in the hours after the clashes in Charlottesville, VA.

The city is still working to finalize a contract for the cleanup, so there is no word on when the paint will be removed.

The vandal has not been caught.

One day after the vandalism, protesters gathered at the Castleman statue, calling for its removal.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has established a review of all public art in the city in response. To submit a comment to The Louisville Commission on Public Art, click here.

