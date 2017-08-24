LEADING OFF: Rajai Davis joins Bosox, Ray returns for Dbacks

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) walks off the field with a member of the training staff after being injured in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Atl...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

ON THE MOVE

Speedy outfielder Rajai Davis is set to join Boston for a game in Cleveland between division leaders. The Red Sox acquired Davis on Wednesday from Oakland for an 18-year-old outfielder, making the move on the same day they put center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left thumb. The 36-year-old Davis hit .233 with 26 stolen bases, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 100 games with the A's this season. Last year, he led the American League with 43 steals with the Indians.

WELCOME BACK

Arizona lefty Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.11 ERA) will be activated from the disabled list to start the series finale vs. the Mets at Citi Field. The first-time All-Star last pitched in the majors on July 28 in St. Louis, where he suffered a concussion after being struck in the head by a line drive.

CARLOS COMING BACK

Astros star Carlos Correa will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Fresno. Correa has been out since July 17 after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to play seven innings. Manager A.J. Hinch isn't sure how long he'll need to play in the minors before coming off the disabled list.

TAKE YOUR TIME

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano can rest up, a day after an early exit in Atlanta. He hit two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring. Cano is batting .277 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs. Seattle is off before opening a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

ROLLING

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6, 3.45 ERA) is undefeated in his last eight starts for the NL West leaders, going 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA since June 17. He'll try to extend the streak when Los Angeles plays the Pirates at PNC Park.

NEW SETTING

The Blue Jays hope a change of scenery will help pitcher Tom Koehler. Toronto got the 31-year-old righty last weekend from Miami, where he was 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA in 12 starts. He'll make his first start for his new club at Tampa Bay.

