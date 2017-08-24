Powerball: Winning ticket holder claims 2nd largest jackpot ever

The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The Latest: Lottery: Nerves to blame for error on store

Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, MA, was announced Thursday as the winner of a $758.7 million prize from the Powerball lottery. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

(RNN/WCVB/CNN) – Massachusetts Lottery officials welcomed Mavis Wanczyk to their offices Thursday to present her with a ceremonial check for Powerball's largest single payout in North American history - $758.7 million.

Wanczyk said she found out she won as she was leaving work, and a coworker read off the winning combination. She purchased the lone winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing from a Chicopee, MA, store.

Officials initially said the lone winning ticket was sold to a person at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, MA, but they later announced they made an error.

The winning ticket was actually sold at the Pride Station & Store. A lottery official said the owner of the store pledged to donate the $50,000 prize for selling the winning ticket.

The Handy Variety store sold a ticket that won a $1 million prize, according to the AP.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. It had been growing since June 10.

The all-time biggest Powerball jackpot in the U.S. was the incredible $1.6 billion, but it was split among three winners in January 2016.

This is the 4th time a #Powerball jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. Last one was in 2013. Also in 2011 and 2012. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

In Wednesday’s drawing, six tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot will now drop back down to $40 million.

