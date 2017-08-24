Powerball: Winning ticket holder comes forward for 2nd largest jackpot ever

The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The Latest: Lottery: Nerves to blame for error on store

Massachusetts Lottery officials initially said this was the winning store but corrected to say the jackpot winning ticket was sold in a different Massachusetts town. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

CHICOPEE, MA (RNN/WCVB/CNN) – Massachusetts Lottery officials said the holder of the one winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the largest single payout in North American history.

Executive director Michael Sweeney said the woman will be introduced at 1 p.m. ET at lottery headquarters, the Associated Press reported. Officials initially said the lone winning ticket was sold to a person at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, MA, but they later announced they made an error.

The winning ticket was actually sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, MA.

The Handy Variety store sold a ticket that won a $1 million prize, according to the AP.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. It had been growing since June 10.

The all-time biggest Powerball jackpot in the U.S. was the incredible $1.6 billion, but it was split among three winners in January 2016.

This is the 4th time a #Powerball jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. Last one was in 2013. Also in 2011 and 2012. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

In Wednesday’s drawing, six tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.

The Powerball jackpot will now drop back down to $40 million.

