Winning Powerball ticket holder claims 2nd largest jackpot, quits job

The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Defense chief James Mattis is in Kiev emphasizing America's commitment to Ukraine.More >>
Defense chief James Mattis is in Kiev emphasizing America's commitment to Ukraine.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Ali Al-Asimi, a senior security official in Sanaa, Yemen, blamed a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia for the deadly attack.More >>
Ali Al-Asimi, a senior security official in Sanaa, Yemen, blamed a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia for the deadly attack.More >>