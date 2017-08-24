August 24, 2017

Christmas in September
Prodigal Ministries, Inc.
Christmas in September
Thursday, September 7
5:30pm
The Seelbach Hilton Louisville
Holiday attire is suggested
Tickets are $175 each, with tables of 10 at $1,750
(502) 222-2389
ProdigalKY.org
Louisville Salt Cave
Alternative Health Expert Speaker Series
Kimberly May, "Get to the Heart of Stress"
Tonight
6pm
Megan Bartley, "Training the Brain"
Thursday, August 31
6pm
LouisvilleSaltCave.com
(502) 996-7000
