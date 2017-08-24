Medication madness: Price for prescription drugs is rising

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The price to feel better following an illness isn’t priceless, it comes at a growing cost.



Prescription drug prices are on the rise and having insurance doesn’t guarantee you’re getting the best price on medicine.

If you’re on the hunt to save money, experts recommend doing your homework.



Always ask your doctor about pricing whenever you get a new prescription and bring your insurance information to make sure it covers that medicine.



Websites like Goodrx and WeRx allow you to compare pharmacy prices.

Consumer reports found shoppers sometimes received a discount by simply asking for one or requesting the generic version of the medicine, which is normally cheaper despite generic pricing on the rise as well.



Also, check out refill policies. Sometimes buying a three month supply of medicine will save you money compared to buying month to month.



In a recent study, researchers called major drug retailers and asked to price check the top five most sold generic drugs. They found pharmacies, even within the same zip code, charged 10 times more for the same drug.



So, take the time to call around, it may save you money.



