Couple gives New Jersey waitress $1,200 tip on $20 food bill

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.
Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.
Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey (http://bit.ly/2itXswq ) she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."
Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.
Information from: News 12, http://www.news12.com
