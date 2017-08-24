Allegiant to begin direct flights from SDF to Las Vegas - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Allegiant to begin direct flights from SDF to Las Vegas

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source: yuxi3200/flickr) Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source: yuxi3200/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based fans of Las Vegas just hit the jackpot.

Allegiant Airlines announced that it will begin non-stop flights from Louisville International Airport to Las Vegas.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Allegiant said one-way fares will begin at $54. The twice-weekly flights will start in November. Round-trippers can fly out of Louisville on Thursday and return Sunday.

Allegiant flies from Louisville to six Florida airports -- Daytona Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Tampa/St. Petersburg -- as well as two non-Florida cities other than Las Vegas -- Phoenix and Savannah.

Southwest Airlines also offers daily flights from SDF to Las Vegas.

The announcement came just a day after Iceland's WOW Airlines introduced cheap flights to several European destinations out of Cincinnati.

