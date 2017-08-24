Warrants: Man used tow truck to steal, then scrap cars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges in connection with three cars that were stolen from the owner's homes and later sold for scrap.

Charles M. Dorough, 44, of Louisville, was arrested August 23 by Louisville Metro police.

Arrest warrants say the thefts, which happened between June 7 and 16, involved Dorough using a flatbed tow truck to pick up the cars. Each of the cars was then taken to Grade A Allstate, a recycling center at 4568 Melton Ave. Dorough used his personal identification each time he sold a car for scrap to the center.

Dorough was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of theft by unlawful taking.

