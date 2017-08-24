Man charged with committing robbery during drug deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A drug deal went bad for the seller when he was robbed by the men he intended to sell to.

Jecorey J. Vannerson, 24, of Louisville, is charged with one count of robbery.

The robbery happened on August 17 when Vannerson and another person went to the victim's home to buy drugs. During the drug deal, Vannerson pulled a gun and robbed the seller of his prescription pills and cash, according to an arrest report.

After Vannerson and the other person drove off, the arrest report says the victim made no effort to contact police to report the robbery.

Online jail records show Vannerson is also being held on additional charges of burglary, assault, and violation of an EPO/DVO. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

