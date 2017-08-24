Mayor: 1 killed in Charleston restaurant shooting, gunman wounded

Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said the gunman was wounded and has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

"This situation has played out," Tecklenburg told reporters.

Charleston Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor said a Charleston Police officer wounded the gunman.

One person held as a hostage during the incident was safely rescued, according to Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole.

Police said when they responded, they saw a wounded man inside the restaurant and were able to get that person out of the building as well as several other patrons who were still inside.

"This was not a terrorist act, this was not a hate crime," Tecklenburg said. "This was a case, a tragic case, of a disgruntled individual, I think, with a history of some mental health challenges who took his anger into his own hands. And we tragically lost a member of our community today."

Tecklenburg praised first responders and asked residents to keep the victim's family in their prayers.

Police: Gunman opened fire, took hostages during lunch

The shooting happened at approximately 12:17 p.m. at Virginia's on King Street, authorities say.

John Aquino, one of the representatives of the group that owns the restaurant, said the victim is a chef at the restaurant and said the gunman was a former dishwasher.

Earlier in the afternoon police negotiators were called in to negotiate with the shooter, Tecklenburg said.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said King Street had been blocked off between Calhoun and Morris to both motorists and pedestrians because of the active shooter situation within the 400 block of King Street.

A witness said he was having lunch at Virginia's on King Street with his son when a gunman entered the restaurant and ordered everyone to get out.

Other witnesses say a gunman entered through the back of the restaurant shouting, "There's a new boss in town."

A photo from the scene shows the front door of the restaurant shattered.

Nearby schools went on lockdown

An administrative lockdown issued for several Charleston County Schools and facilities was lifted shortly before 3 p.m., according to CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt. The lockdown had been in effect for district offices, Buist Academy, Charleston Progressive Academy, Memminger Elementary and the Early College High School at the Trident Tech Palmer Campus.

The Charleston School of Law also went on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown has also been lifted, school officials say.

Gov. McMaster thanks first responders

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted a series of tweets thanking first responders.

"As they always do, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line today and likely prevented further loss of life," one of the tweets stated. "On behalf of a grateful South Carolina, thank you."

The identities of the victim and the gunman have not been released.

Tecklenburg said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

