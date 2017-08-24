Police: 1 person shot, hostage situation underway in downtown Charleston

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The eighth day is one of the most delicious days of the Kentucky State Fair. it's the day the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction is held.More >>
The eighth day is one of the most delicious days of the Kentucky State Fair. it's the day the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction is held.More >>
The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.More >>
The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.More >>
A drug deal went bad for the seller when he was robbed by the men he intended to sell to.More >>
A drug deal went bad for the seller when he was robbed by the men he intended to sell to.More >>
Arrest warrants say the thefts happened between June 7 and 16.More >>
Arrest warrants say the thefts happened between June 7 and 16.More >>
Louisville-based fans of Las Vegas just hit the jackpot.More >>
Louisville-based fans of Las Vegas just hit the jackpot.More >>