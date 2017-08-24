Boil water advisory issued in Jeffersonville

The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.More >>
The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.More >>
A drug deal went bad for the seller when he was robbed by the men he intended to sell to.More >>
A drug deal went bad for the seller when he was robbed by the men he intended to sell to.More >>
Arrest warrants say the thefts happened between June 7 and 16.More >>
Arrest warrants say the thefts happened between June 7 and 16.More >>
Louisville-based fans of Las Vegas just hit the jackpot.More >>
Louisville-based fans of Las Vegas just hit the jackpot.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Aug. 24, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Aug. 24, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>