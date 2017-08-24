Boil water advisory issued in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.

The following roads are under the advisory:

West Webster

Saratoga

Dellinger

Higgins

Webster Drive

Pampaw

LouAnn

Catalpa

Hawthorne

Bittersweet

Fairwood

Riverwood Drive

Laurel Drive (from West Webster to Webster)

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for 48 hours.

