Boil water advisory issued in Jeffersonville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil water advisory issued in Jeffersonville

(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor hit a water main, according to the Town of Sellersburg.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Warrants: Man used tow truck to steal, then scrap cars
Allegiant to begin direct flights from SDF to Las Vegas
Medication madness: Price for prescription drugs is rising

The following roads are under the advisory:

  • West Webster
  • Saratoga
  • Dellinger
  • Higgins
  • Webster Drive
  • Pampaw
  • LouAnn
  • Catalpa
  • Hawthorne 
  • Bittersweet
  • Fairwood
  • Riverwood Drive
  • Laurel Drive (from West Webster to Webster)

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for 48 hours.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly