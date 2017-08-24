State fair country ham brings $325K at auction

The winning bid for the 2017 Kentucky State Fair Country Ham was $325,000. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The eighth day is one of the most delicious days of the Kentucky State Fair. The 54th annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction was held this morning in the South Wing at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Kentucky's top politicians were on hand, as the championship ham was auctioned off for $325,000.

Central Bank was the winning bidder and the proceeds from the sale will go the University of Kentucky.

