Man accused of pouring water on himself in stranger's kitchen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of pouring water on himself inside of a stranger’s home.

James Sprinkle, 27, allegedly entered a home in the 1900 block of Lytlest on June 24.

The woman who lived in the home told officers she did not know who Sprinkle was and said she had asked him to leave.

When officers arrived they found Sprinkle in the kitchen pouring water on himself.

Sprinkle was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal trespassing.

