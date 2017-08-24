Report: Florence mother with legal DACA status to be released

A Florence mother held in immigration custody for one week is expected to be released Thursday from the Boone County Jail. (Photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer via Rita Cote)

A Florence mother held in immigration custody for one week is expected to be released Thursday from the Boone County Jail.

Riccy Enriquez Perdomo should be released around 5 p.m., according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Immigration advocate Don Sherman, who has worked closely with the family of the woman, as well as Rita Cote, the woman's sister, both said they had been contacted Thursday morning by federal immigration police in Louisville, Kentucky. They said she would be released.

"I'm excited," Cote said. "I am so happy. It has been a bad week."

The Enquirer has not received confirmation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Enriquez, who Wednesday was in a jail northwest of Chicago, has also been moved for the fifth time since her arrest one week ago.

Electronic document on federal immigration website showing that Enriquez Perdomo, of Florence, has been moved for a fifth time.

Her family members provided an electronic document from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showing that Enriquez was now at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin, Illinois. It is at the southern end of the state, not far from the Kentucky border and the Ohio River.

Late Wednesday, another of the family's attorneys, Cincinnati-based Charleston Wang, electronically filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus in U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky. The legal move seeks to require federal police and immigration officials to bring Enriquez to court.

Once a permanent case number is assigned, Wang said he would file an emergency motion for stay of removal.

Enriquez, a two-time recipient of legal status through DACA, otherwise known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was arrested Aug. 17 at an immigration office in Louisville. She had gone there to post bond for another immigrant being held who was eligible for release.

DACA, created in 2012 through executive action by President Barack Obama, is designed to provide temporary relief for young adults who'd been brought illegally as children into the United States. Enriquez, a Honduran, crossed when she was 9 with an uncle and a sister.

Enriquez received a deportation order from federal officials in 2004 for her illegal crossing. Family members said she was told Wednesday that her attorneys need to address the removal order, intimating that the removal order legally supersedes her DACA protections.

Family members counter that she was twice granted DACA and that ICE and U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services (USCIS) knew of her prior removal order.

DACA protections are at the center of another immigrant case in San Diego, California, and it's a program whose future President Donald Trump said he will decide upon in the next few months. Trump has called the decision he faces "very, very difficult."

Enriquez's two-year DACA status was approved in January. It provides a work permit and the opportunity to get a legal driver's license. Enriquez, 22, is the mother of two children, a 5-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old son.

Her case has gained national attention.

The immigrant rights group America's Voice has started an online petition seeking her immediate release from custody.

ICE public affairs officers have not been forthcoming with information about Enriquez's case. A Chicago-based official directed The Enquirer to the ICE website, www.ice.org, and a "detainee" finder link.