Johnson finding groove, trails Henley by 1 at Northern Trust

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Dustin Johnson hasn't felt this good about his game since he was winning every tournament he played.
Johnson overcame a shaky start with a switch to his old putter to post a 5-under 65, leaving him one shot behind Russell Henley after the opening round of The Northern Trust.
The 65 was his lowest round since he won at Riviera in February, which began his rise to No. 1 in the world. That was the start of three straight victories going into the Masters, where Johnson injured his back and had to withdraw.
Henley played in the morning and holed seven birdie putts from 12 feet or close, along with an 80-foot chip-in for birdie for his 64.
The Northern Trust is the first of four FedEx Cup playoff events that lead to the Tour Championship and the $10 million payoff.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
