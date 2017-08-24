Paducah's Baptist Health giving back to rural communities

On Thursday, August 24, The Congregational Network for Healthcare at Baptist Health Paducah gave automated external defibrillators to 9 rural churches.

The network launched a new initiative last year to improve the health of their community by partnering with local churches.

Their purpose is to provide a continuity of care to patients after they leave the hospital with volunteers representing congregations throughout the region.

The funding for the defibrillators was provided by Baptist Health Foundation Paducah.

The churches were chosen based on their rural locations and distance from available medical assistance.

Earlier this year, the network provided defibrillators to 15 rural churches.

"Our Congregational Network for Healthcare navigators, Rick Johnson and Ruthanne Cockrell, have been working for almost a year to secure funding and recognize churches that have a need for an AED,” said Joel Jackson, interim director of pastoral care.

“Many churches have voiced an interest in having their own defibrillators and we are happy to be able to provide this potential life-saving device. The network is just another way we can demonstrate the love of Christ by providing and coordinating care and improving health in our communities.”

