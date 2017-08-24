Paducah dog park to receive $10K grant

Paducah is one of the 25 cities across the United States selected as a recipient of the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ grant-giving program.

PetSafe received over 200 applications this year and Paducah was chosen as one of the ten cities to receive a $10,000 Park Maintenance Award to help with maintaining the Norman Community Dog Park.

The seven-acre park offers water spigots, fencing, shelters, gravel parking and pet waste receptacles.

The park is partitioned into two sections based upon the weight of a dog and each fenced area provides a large shelter for owners to socialize while their dogs run and play.

About 75 dogs and their owners take advantage of the park daily due to it being the only dog park within a 20-mile radius.

