Kentucky opens SEC basketball play New Year's Eve vs Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia. The Wildcats' conference basketball schedule will include two meetings with Texas A&M for the second straight season, along with two dates with Missouri.

The three-time defending champion Wildcats travel to LSU (Jan. 3) and Tennessee (Jan. 6) to begin a stretch with four of five SEC contests on the road. Other than that challenging segment, they won't play more than two consecutive conference games at home or away. Kentucky also visits West Virginia (Jan. 27) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Other SEC home games include Texas A&M (Jan. 9); Florida (Jan. 20); Mississippi State (Jan. 23); Vanderbilt (Jan. 30); Tennessee (Feb. 6); Alabama (Feb. 17); Missouri (Feb. 24) and Mississippi (Feb. 28). Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are permanent home-and-home opponents.

